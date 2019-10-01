Davante Adams injury: Packers' top wideout reportedly unlikely to take the field against Cowboys in Week 5

One of the most important offensive weapons for the Green Bay Packers is in very real danger of being absent when they visit North Texas to take on the familiar Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. Two-time pro bowl wide receiver Davante Adams is currently battling an injury he described to the media as turf toe -- suffered in the fourth quarter of the Week 4 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles -- immediately putting his status against the Cowboys in doubt.

Expected to meet with a specialist to determine the extent of the injury, it's now being reported Adams is flat-out unlikely to take the field in Dallas -- per Adam Schefter when speaking on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown -- which would cost the Packers their most potent receiving threat on the road in hostile territory. Adams mangled the Eagles for 180 receiving yards on 10 catches before leaving that contest, and was primed to again be the favorite weapon of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who targeted Adams 15 times in the Packers losing effort.

The good news for Green Bay is that, as it stands, there's still hope his absence won't be a prolonged one.

Adams leads the Packers in receiving by a large margin, with his 378 yard tally being 161 yards higher than second-place Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and a whopping 287 more than third-place Jimmy Graham. In the absence of their former second-round pick, Rodgers will demand much more out of those two players as well as Geronimo Allison, who joins Graham with a team-high two touchdowns on the year. The problem here is evident, though, because whereas Graham and Allison can primarily be viewed as red zone threats -- Adams is the guy that takes the top off of opposing defenses.

Without him, Dallas will look to shrink the field, and that could spell trouble for a Green Bay team that already has issues establishing the run. The former will enter the battle as favorites to bounce back against the latter, and missing Adams will only drive the odds of that happening further north. His status on this week's injury report will be one to watch, along with Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup.

If present, both could break the game open for their respective team, but it's a long shot either will get a chance.