Packers' Davante Adams believes he has turf toe, awaits evaluation from doctor

Davante Adams' career night did not have a stellar ending.

After catching 10 passes for a career-high 180 yards, the Packers' veteran receiver left Thursday night's game with an injury during the fourth quarter of Green Bay's 34-27 loss to the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. Adams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, told reporters after the game that he believes that he has sustained a turf toe injury. Rapoport added that Adams will have his injury evaluated on Friday by Dr. Robert Anderson, who lives in Green Bay and is "one of the nation's most noted foot experts."

Adams, a six year veteran and Pro Bowler each of the past two seasons, left the game with just over 10 minutes remaining and the Packers trailing by a touchdown. While Green Bay's offense was able to get into the red zone on each of its final two possessions, the Packers failed to score on either drive while suffering their first loss of the season.

"It sucks," Adams said when asked about watching the end of the game from the sideline, via ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "You feel like in situations like that, you let the team down. Obviously I would've been out there if I could, but I'm in a little bit of pain, and it was tough. With a toe injury and the type of player I am -- what my game is based on is explosion and things like that, so if I can't get out there and really do my thing how I want and I'm in a lot of pain, I'm sure my teammates understand that.

"But it's tough, because I feel like those are the type of moments that I'm built for and I've been able to capitalize in bringing home a win -- or help bring home a win -- for my team in the past, so it sucks."

A positive for Adams and the Packers is that Green Bay's next game won't be until Oct. 6, when they head to Dallas to take on the currently undefeated Cowboys.