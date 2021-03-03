Don't forget about Delanie Walker. After sitting out the 2020 season, the veteran tight end does intend to play in 2021, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Walker sat out last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to get 100% healthy after an injury-filled past couple of seasons leading up to 2020. From 2018-2019, Walker was limited to just eight games due to injury. Now that he's taken the calendar year to get his body right, the 36-year-old seems intent on continuing his NFL career.

When healthy, Walker has the reputation of being one of the more reliable tight ends in the NFL. Over the seven games we saw from him in 2019, he caught 21 of his 31 targets for 215 yards and two touchdowns. From 2014-2017, the three-time Pro Bowler was only one of three tight ends to record over 3,500 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns. The other two were Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce -- not bad company to be in if you ask us.

Walker was released by the Tennessee Titans in March of last year after seven seasons in Nashville. That means the 6-foot-2, 248 pounder is now a free agent and able to ink a deal with whoever will have him. He does join what looks to be a growing list of tight ends hitting the open market. The headliners are set to be Hunter Henry and former Titans teammate Jonnu Smith so long as they don't get hit with the franchise tag. Meanwhile, the Vikings just released veteran Kyle Rudolph earlier this week, adding to what can be described as an experienced collection of tight ends.

Walker, who originally entered the league as a sixth-round draft choice of the San Francisco 49ers back in 2006, will be 37 years old by the start of the 2020 season.