Is quarterback Derek Carr a Hall of Famer? It seemed like that is what Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was saying during an interview with CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, but he later clarified what he actually meant.

When asked about moving from four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback to Carr, Adams said, "Any time you change quarterbacks from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer … it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment."

His comment made it seem like he was calling Carr a future Hall of Famer, which is a hot take as it stands right now.

Adams later clarified his comments, explaining, "What I meant to say was even if you go Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer it's an adjustment. Even if it is Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer, there's going to be an adjustment. I wasn't saying Hall of Famer Aaron to Hall of Famer Derek."

Going from one team to another, Adams was trying to say that there will be an adjustment no matter what. "Any time you change quarterbacks is what I was getting at," he said.

Adams did say that he could see his old college quarterback from their Fresno State days getting to the point of being in the Hall.

"What I'm not going to do is say that Derek is not going to be a Hall of Famer," Adams said.

Adams backed his guy and commented on the team's goals.

"I do think Derek's career is Hall of Fame worthy, and why not? People can say that about this guy or that guy," Adams said. "What I would say, does he have the MVPs right now? No. Has he won the Super Bowl? Not yet. That's obviously what we're chasing."

The AFC West is a tough this year, with quarterbacks Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) and Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) all in the division.

Carr said he and the team are being overlooked this season and they are taking the underdog approach as they head into 2022.