The Miami Dolphins cannon-balled into free agency a year ago, but now one of those additions could soon find his way onto another team. The Dolphins are open to trading wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., according to the Miami Herald. This comes after Wilson inked a three-year, $22 million contract with Miami last spring and is now set to have a base salary of $7 million for the 2023 campaign.

That salary -- including his $8 million cap hit for 2023 -- appears to be the motivating factor in the team entertaining a trade with Wilson. The Herald report adds that the team is OK with having Wilson on the team this coming season. That said, if an interested team is willing to jump in and absorb his contract, it seems like they'd consider it.

Wilson is aware of the rumors and stated that he wants to remain a Dolphin.

"I work out every offseason to perform when the games come," Wilson (via the Miami Herald). "I want to be here. I'm here right now. That's what it's granted to be, so I'm going to give it my best."

The 2018 sixth-round draft pick is not consumed by whether he will be in Miami or not next year. Right now he is focused on getting ready for next season and improving where he can.

"I'm not sure what they talk about, the agent and the [front office]," Wilson said. "But for me, I just told them, like, 'Let me know whatever goes on after the fact. I'm at work, so don't bother with it every day.'"

Given his contract situation, the possibility of Wilson getting cut doesn't appear to be in the cards as that type of a move wouldn't make much sense financially as $5 million of his $7 million base salary is guaranteed. His cap hit would also only drop to $6 million if he's a post-June 1 cut and just $7 million if cut before that. If traded, however, Wilson's cap hit would drop to $2 million or $1 million, depending on when the trade occurs.

Cedrick Wilson Jr. MIA • WR • #11 TAR 18 REC 12 REC YDs 136 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The 27-year-old played in 15 games for the Dolphins over the course of the regular season and was on the field for just 26% of the offensive snaps. He caught 12 of his 18 targets for 136 yards, which was a far cry from the 602 receiving yard season he put up with Dallas the season prior. He initially entered the league with the Cowboys, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Boise State.

The Dolphins wide receiver room is currently headlined by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and also includes free agent signees Braxton Berrios and Freddie Swain along with Erik Ezukanma, River Cracraft, and Braylon Sanders.