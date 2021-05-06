The Miami Dolphins are making a major move at safety, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the club informed team captain Bobby McCain that he would be released. McCain has spent his entire six-year career with Miami, and wore several different hats in the secondary for this defense over the years. The Dolphins originally selected McCain in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Memphis.

McCain started in 15 of 16 games played last season, and recorded 46 combined tackles, five passes defensed and one interception. In 87 career games for the Dolphins, the 27-year-old has recorded 254 combined tackles, 30 passes defensed and seven interceptions. According to The Sun-Sentinel, if the Dolphins designate McCain as a June 1 release, the team can turn his $6.4 million salary into cap space.

It appears Miami is opting for younger, cheaper talent, as the Dolphins drafted former Oregon safety Jevon Holland in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and also reportedly hosted former Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker on a visit. Hooker was drafted with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, and when he has been healthy, he has shown some flashes of stardom. He tore his Achilles in Week 2 this past season, but recorded a career-high 51 combined tackles, three passes defensed and two interceptions in 13 games played in 2019.

Head coach Brian Flores is coming off of an impressive campaign, as he went 10-6 in 2020 and narrowly missed the playoffs. His defense was tied for fifth in the league when it came to points allowed per game last season (21.1), but his pass defense ranked No. 23 in the league.