Tua Tagovailoa played Sunday's entire Week 16 loss to the Packers despite suffering a head injury because the Dolphins quarterback didn't display or report any immediate symptoms, the NFL's chief medical officer said this week. Two days later, Tagovailoa has effectively been ruled out for Week 17's upcoming rematch with the Patriots -- and indefinitely -- with another confirmed concussion, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.

"I've been advised by medical professionals that it's critical that Tua worries only about the day that he's currently in and nothing else," McDaniel said Wednesday. "He is in the building, but beyond that, as medical professionals will tell you, any added pressure (to return to the field) ... does not behoove the process. ... (We're concerned) about his health first and foremost. ... This is a human being that I'll do what the medical experts advise me to do."

That advice, which included confirmation that Tagovailoa suffered at least his second concussion of the 2022 season against Green Bay, has led McDaniel and the Dolphins to prepare as if Tua will be unavailable against New England, and possibly beyond.

"The approach I'm unequivocally taking today ... Teddy Bridgewater's the starter," McDaniel said. "This is why we thought it so vital to go after (Bridgewater) in free agency."

Asked how Tagovailoa is doing, McDaniel declined to elaborate on the QB's health, saying only that "he's better than yesterday," and that he personally feels "terrible" for Tagovailoa having to re-endure the concussion protocol process. The coach didn't offer a timetable for Tagovailoa's potential return, saying it would be "irresponsible" of him to project anything as the QB focuses on a day-to-day recovery.

This is the second time this year Tagovailoa has officially entered concussion protocol, but the former first-round pick has battled apparent head trauma three different times in 2022, which he began on an MVP pace. The QB appeared to suffer a potential concussion in Week 3 before re-entering the game, with Miami later deeming his injury a back issue. Days later, he suffered a confirmed concussion playing on "Thursday Night Football," and was briefly hospitalized before missing two games. He did not show any visible signs of injury after a hard hit to the head on Sunday against the Packers, but reported symptoms a day later.

The NFL Players Association has since initiated a review of Tagovailoa's latest concussion, and the circumstances around its diagnosis, reports CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, marking the second time the NFL and NFLPA have done so this year.