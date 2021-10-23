The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is 1-5 overall and 0-2 at home, while the Falcons are 2-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Falcons beat the Jets 27-20 in London in Week 5 before their bye. Miami lost to Jacksonville in London last week, 23-20.

The Dolphins have won nine of the 13 meetings with the Falcons, including the last two. Atlanta is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Dolphins vs. Falcons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 47.5.

Dolphins vs. Falcons spread: Falcons -2.5

Dolphins vs. Falcons over-under: 47.5 points

What you need to know about the Dolphins

Miami let Jacksonville end a 20-game losing streak last week, as the Jaguars hit a 53-yard field goal as time expired. The Dolphins have lost five consecutive games. Tua Tagovailoa completed 33 of 47 passes for 329 yards and two TDs with one interception as he returned from a rib injury. Mike Gesicki had eight catches for a season-high 115 yards.

The Dolphins are worst in the league in rushing yards per game, with only 71.5 on average. The Miami offense ranks 30th in the league, and the defense is also 30th, 29th against the pass. Xavien Howard (shoulder, groin) and Byron Jones (Achilles, groin) are listed as questionable. DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) is also questionable.

What you need to know about the Falcons

Matt Ryan has passed for two-plus TDs in his last four games. Cordarrelle Patterson has 100-plus scrimmage yards in his last three games and five-plus catches in his last four outings. Kyle Pitts had nine receptions for 119 yards and a TD in Week 5. He became the first rookie TE since 2013 with nine catches, 100 yards and a TD in the same game.

Atlanta has only two rushing TDs so far this season. Calvin Ridley will return to action on Sunday after missing Week 5 due to a personal matter. Dante Fowler (knee) was put on injured reserve this week.

