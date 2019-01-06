Eagles vs. Bears odds, line: 2019 NFL wild-card picks, best playoff predictions from red-hot model on 16-6 run

The Chicago Bears are fresh off their first NFC North championship since 2010 and they've been one of the NFL's best down the stretch, winning nine of their last 10 to finish at 12-4. Their reward: an NFC Wild Card game against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears chose to play their starters the duration of Week 17 to knock out the Vikings and help the Eagles get in. Now, they'll have to prove that was a wise decision. Chicago is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Bears odds, with the total at 41.5. Can Khalil Mack and the Bears' defense stop an Eagles offense with plenty of playoff experience under backup quarterback Nick Foles? Before making any Eagles vs. Bears picks for the final game of the NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule, check out what SportsLine's Projection Model just locked in.

The model knows that since being embarrassed against the Saints in a 48-7 loss in Week 11, the Eagles have won five of six and found their way since Foles took over for an injured Carson Wentz (back). Philadelphia has averaged nearly 29 points per game since Foles took the reins and the Eagles' defense has to be feeling extremely confident after shutting out the Redskins and holding their division rivals to just 89 yards of total offense. Remember, the Eagles were once practicing without their top five cornerbacks.

Now, Philadelphia faces a Bears offense that has talent, but has been largely inconsistent. In their last five wins, the Eagles have given up an average of 17.6 points. They've gone 3-1-1 against the spread in their last five games overall, including winning outright as nearly two-touchdown underdogs against the Rams. And the Eagles have absolutely owned the Bears recently, winning their last three meetings by a combined score of 114-28.

The model also knows Chicago's defense has been among the top defensive units in the NFL all season long. In fact, the Bears allowed the fewest points per game (17.7) during the regular season and were a serious problem for opposing offenses, ranking first in interceptions (27) and third in sacks (50). Chicago's defense is led by linebacker Khalil Mack, who finished the regular season with 12.5 sacks after being brought over via trade from Jon Gruden's Raiders.

On offense, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky made significant improvements in his first season under head coach Matt Nagy. The second year quarterback completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. And running back Jordan Howard has seen a resurgence over the past month, rushing for 323 yards and four touchdowns in his last four games.

The Bears have made a habit of exceeding oddsmakers' expectations this season, going 12-4 against the spread and covering three straight headed into Sunday. They're a blistering 7-1 against the spread at home and 9-3 ATS as favorites. This is the fourth-biggest spread Chicago has been asked to cover this season, with the Bears covering as 10-point and seven-point favorites already.

