The Tennessee Titans will be looking to pull off another road upset when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 20-16 loss to Cincinnati last week, but it is still in firm control of the AFC South. Philadelphia has bounced back from its first loss of the season with consecutive wins over Indianapolis and Green Bay, beating the Packers in primetime last Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Eagles vs. Titans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 44. Before entering any Titans vs. Eagles picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Titans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Titans vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Titans spread: Eagles -4.5

Eagles vs. Titans over/under: 44 points

Eagles vs. Titans money line: Philadelphia -220, Tennessee +180

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has been the best team in the NFL this season, losing just once in its first 11 games. The Eagles bounced back from their loss to red-hot Washington with consecutive wins over Indianapolis and Green Bay in their last two outings. They will now try to win a game for star wide receiver A.J. Brown, who is facing his former team for the first time.

Brown has 53 receptions for 831 yards and seven touchdowns with Philadelphia this season, and he has two games with 155-plus receiving yards. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has thrown for 2,560 yards, 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions, completing 67.3% of his passes. Hurts and running back Miles Sanders combined for 300 of the team's 363 rushing yards in the win over Green Bay, marking the second-most rushing yards in a game in team history.

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee has been the most profitable team in the NFL over its last nine games, covering the spread in eight of those contests. The Titans have not been putting up big numbers on offense, but their defense has held opponents to 20 points or less in eight straight games. They have the longest active streak in the NFL as far as that statistic is concerned, and they also have the franchise's longest such streak in a single season since 1993.

Star running back Derrick Henry has rushed for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He is facing a Philadelphia defense that gave up 33 points to Green Bay last week. On the other side of the ball, Tennessee's third-ranked run defense should be able to slow down Philadelphia's rushing attack, creating value on the Titans as underdogs.

How to make Eagles vs. Titans picks

