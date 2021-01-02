Just a few weeks ago, the Washington Football Team appeared to be the strongest club in the weak NFC East after it put together a four-game winning streak. The air has come out of its sails, however, as it has suffered back-to-back losses since quarterback Alex Smith went down with a calf injury. Washington still can redeem itself and win its first division title since 2015 when it visits the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL regular-season finale on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Washington (6-9) could have captured the 15th division crown in franchise history last Sunday but came out flat and dropped a 20-13 home decision to Carolina. Philadelphia (4-10-1) had its quest for a second straight NFC East title halted with a 37-17 setback at Dallas in Week 16. Washington is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Washington Football Team odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 43.5.

Washington Football Team vs. Eagles spread: Washington -3.5

Washington Football Team vs. Eagles over-under: 43.5 points

Washington Football Team vs. Eagles money line: Washington -190, Philadelphia +170

WASH: Washington is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games

PHI: Have a minus-5.2 point differential

Why the Washington Football Team can cover



Washington will be more comfortable as the visitor on Sunday, as it recorded the final three victories during its winning streak on the road before losing its last two contests at home. The club, which dropped its first four away games this season, allowed fewer than 18 points in each of the three victories. Some of the credit for Washington's surge can be given to Alex Smith, who started each contest of the winning streak after replacing an injured Kyle Allen in Week 9.

The 36-year-old Smith, who provided stability under center after taking the reins, has missed the last two games after getting injured against San Francisco on Dec. 13. However, the three-time Pro-Bowler could return for the season-finale.

Why the Eagles can cover

Jalen Hurts has shown promise since taking over the starting quarterback role from Carson Wentz in Week 14. Selected in the second round the 2020 NFL Draft, Hurts led Philadelphia to an upset victory over New Orleans in his first career start, running for 106 yards while recording 167 and a touchdown through the air. The 22-year-old has thrown for over 335 yards in his last two outings while producing a total of five TDs, including one on the ground.

Third-year tight end Dallas Goedert leads Philadelphia with 524 receiving yards and posted the only 100-yard performance of his career against Washington in Week 1 (eight catches, 101 yards, TD).

