Even Kyle Shanahan's wife wants to know when Jimmy Garoppolo will play for 49ers

The 49ers haven't won a game this season, but they still could become one of the more interesting, watchable teams down the stretch. Of course, that's entirely dependent on San Francisco finally deciding to play its newly-acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The only problem is, there's no way to know when the 49ers are going to unveil their shiny new signal caller.

On Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan admitted that he's well aware of how antsy everyone is to see Garoppolo play. Apparently, even Shanahan's wife can't wait.

"I know everyone is very excited and wants to see him play," Shanahan said, per SFGate.com. "Including myself. Including our coaches and players. Including my wife. I get that. I'm very well aware of that. But I'm fortunate to be in a situation where we can do what we think is right."

"I'm trying to explain myself to you guys -- trying to explain myself to her, too," Shanahan also said. "She understands more now than she did the first day. I'm just chipping away at it."

So, it sounds like Garoppolo just got his new biggest fan.

"I haven't had a chance to meet her yet," Garoppolo said. "It's always a good thing to hear."

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left, and head coach Kyle Shanahan. USA Today Sports

Garoppolo didn't play in his first game with the 49ers after being traded by the Patriots last week and he won't start against the Giants on Sunday, which might make that game the most unwatchable game of the season. That leaves six possible games for Garoppolo to start, but it's possible he might not play at all. After all, the 49ers are 0-9, are lacking quality receivers for Garoppolo, and likely don't want to throw him in until he's mastered the playbook.

On the other hand, Garoppolo has started only two games in his career and you'd think he could benefit from any additional experience before the 49ers try to piece together a winning season in 2018. Complicating matters is Garoppolo's contract status. Does San Francisco want to get a closer glimpse at him before it offers a lucrative deal?

Like his wife, Shanahan wants to see him play. But he's being patient.

"I am very eager and excited to see him out there," Shanahan said. "That doesn't meet that's the right decision. That's what I'm trying to balance out. If I just went off impulse and feeling, I would have done that the very first day. The very first second. But I'm trying to do what's right for Jimmy and what's right for our team. A lot of things go into that. It's not just something I can set a date on or plan. It's something I have to evaluate."