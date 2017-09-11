Ezekiel Elliott breaks silence, speaks to media for first time since court ruling

After a judge in Texas granted a preliminary injunction for Ezekiel Elliott on Friday, which could allow him to play the entire season despite his six-game suspension, one of the people we didn't get a reaction from was Elliott. The Cowboys running back has kept such a low profile over the past month that he didn't meet with the media during training camp and he didn't even do an interview after the court ruling.

Following Sunday's 19-3 win over the Giants, Elliott took questions for the first time in nearly three months, and as you can imagine, most of the questions revolved around the NFL's 14-month investigation that led to a six-game suspension.

"It's definitely been a tough 14 months, and at times it has gotten so hard and you start to lose faith," Elliott said, via the Cowboys official website. "But just being able to come in and be with these boys every day has kept me focused and made me not give up and keep going."

Elliott was allowed to play against the Giants because Judge Amos Mazzant ruled in his favor on Friday, which kept the NFL from enforcing its six-game suspension. After Mazzant's ruling, Elliott said he only felt one thing.

"Just relief, just relief," Elliott said. "The fact that I finally get a fair trial, the fact that I finally get a chance to prove my innocence. I'm just happy that I'm able to be with these guys for as long as it's permitted and just not having to miss time and not being away from them."

At one point, Elliott was asked what the hardest part was about the past 14 months.

"Just kind of your name getting dragged through the mud," Elliott said. "It's been 14 months. Just kind of being associated with that, that's tough."

After rushing for 140 yards against the Giants, the Cowboys running back has decided that he's going to only focus on football this year and try not to pay attention to the inevitable court battle between the NFL and NFLPA that will determine whether or not he has to serve his six-game suspension.

"I mean, it is what it is. I've kind of just stopped worrying about it, because it's really not in my hands at this point," Elliott said. "I'm just really focused right now on being the running back I need to be so this team can be successful, so we can accomplish what we want to."

The next step in Elliott's case could come as soon as Monday. According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL could appeal Mazzant's ruling from Friday. If the appeal were to succeed, it could potentially keep Elliott from playing in Week 2, but the court system rarely works that fast, so there's a good chance Elliott will be on the field when the Cowboys travel to Denver for Sunday's game.