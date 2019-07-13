Ezekiel Elliott could be in legal trouble after security guard presses charges for incident in Las Vegas

Ezekiel Elliott didn't face any punishment from the NFL following his incident in Las Vegas earlier this year, but the Cowboys running back could still be in some hot water from a legal standpoint.

Kyle Johnson, the security guard who was allegedly shoved into a guardrail by Elliott back in May, has decided to press charges against the 23-year-old Cowboys star. Johnson's decision means that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will now investigate the incident to decide whether or not Elliott should be officially charged with a crime.

The skirmish took place in the early morning hours of May 19 at the Electric Daisy Carnival. In a video that was released by TMZ, Elliott appeared to bump Johnson and knock him back into a guardrail. After the incident, Elliott was briefly handcuffed, but he wasn't arrested or charged.

According to Johnson, he was just trying to keep Elliott out of a restricted area.

"I put my hands up and said, 'hey Zeke, you're a big man, you're in the NFL' that's all I said to him before he came up to me, bumped me and then shoved me over a metal railing," said Johnson.

At first, Johnson just wanted an apology from Elliott, and although one eventually came out, Johnson didn't feel that it was sincere.

"Just very unsympathetic," Johnson said of the apology. "Like, 'I have to do this, I'm being forced to do this. I don't want to be here right now' kind of thing."

Not only did Elliott apologize in person, but he also later released another apology on his Twitter account. Johnson definitely wasn't a big fan of the apology he got in person.

"It wasn't a sincere apology," Johnson said, via KCBS. "He didn't maintain eye contact. It didn't seem sincere at all."

One of the reasons Johnson decided to press charges is because he feels like the NFL let Elliott off the hook. The league announced on July 3 that Elliott wouldn't be facing any sort of suspension from the incident.

"To not have anything happen to him, the NFL is basically saying it's OK to go to Vegas, get obliterated and shove people over fences," Johnson said.

Elliott's fate will now be in the hands of the Las Vegas Police Department. The only good news for Elliott is that the NFL has already promised not to suspend him, which means he likely won't face any punishment from the league unless some new evidence comes to light.