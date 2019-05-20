Ezekiel Elliott handcuffed, but not arrested after argument at Las Vegas music festival

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was detained in handcuffs, but not arrested after a parking-lot argument at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas. Elliott can be seen on video obtained by TMZ arguing with his girlfriend as they walk through the parking lot. Elliott does not put his hands on the woman, but later in the video, he appears to push an event staffer into a guardrail with his body, and the man falls down, knocking the guardrail over. The video itself contains NSFW language, but can be seen via the link below.

Ezekiel Elliott Handcuffed at EDC Vegas After Knocking Man to the Groundhttps://t.co/RTG33Mh6bU — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 20, 2019

Elliott's attorney, Frank Salzano, told TMZ that event security was "overreacting" to an argument between Elliott and his girlfriend, and that he did nothing wrong.

"Security misconstrued and overreacted to the situation," Salzano said. "He was cuffed as a precautionary measure. He was released with no charges. He left Vegas that night and went to his [youth football camp in Dallas] on Sunday."

Elliott is no stranger to off-field incidents. After a yearlong investigation, he was suspended for six games in 2017. He was also spotted at a rooftop bar in Dallas pulling down a woman's top, and reportedly involved in an altercation at another Dallas-area bar.

Even if not arrested for this incident, Elliott could face discipline from the league. The Cowboys have consistently stood behind Elliott when it came to previous off-field incidents, and Jerry Jones has proclaimed Elliott innocent of the domestic violence charges levied by his ex-girlfriend. Dallas has recently declared its intent to pay Elliott big money and ensure he remains part of their team for a long time. It obviously remains to be seen how this latest incident affects his potential contact talks, but the team did select two running backs during last month's NFL draft. Tony Pollard of Memphis is seen as a passing-game complement to Elliott and Ohio State's Mike Webber -- Elliott's former backup -- was a seventh-round pick.