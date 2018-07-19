Falcons reportedly let Julio Jones know he's not getting new contract before 2018 season

Any number of big-name stars want new contracts ahead of the 2018 season, but at least one of them, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, is unlikely to get what he desires.

According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, the Falcons "have informed" Jones "they have no plans to give him the raise he is seeking before the 2018 season."

The team's logic in holding off on such a contract, per Schultz, is it "had not budgeted for a renegotiation this offseason" and remains "focused" on working out deals with other players like Grady Jarrett, Jake Matthews and Ricardo Allen.

Jones' situation has all the hallmarks of a 2018 contract dispute.

The wide receiver is in the middle of a five-year, $71 million extension he signed back in 2015 and he's essentially unhappy because he got leapfrogged by players like Sammy Watkins and Jarvis Landry on the highest-paid wideout list. He's been interviewed by TMZ about the holdout, telling the website "we're good" in reference to the Falcons.

Jones went and worked out with Terrell Owens, which reportedly got the Falcons front office all hot and bothered, because who knows what things T.O. is whispering in Jones' ear.

Julio even went back through and deleted all of his Falcons-related Instagram posts. But the reality is, he is in the middle of a holdout and a contract standoff.

The bigger reality is that the Falcons don't have to do anything for Jones. He's one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL, but he also has three years left on his deal.

As CBS Sports' Joel Corry noted recently, Jones' deal is pretty friendly to the player. It just happens to have three years left. There are ways the Falcons could work out some sort of agreement -- basically acknowledge to agent Jimmy Sexton and Jones they will extend the wideout after 2019 and move a little cash into the immediate future -- but the Falcons are short on cap space (less than $6 million remaining).

There's also the matter of Dan Quinn's "Brotherhood" notion being greatly disturbed when one of the three best players on the team decides he doesn't need to attend training camp because he wants to be paid a little more. The Falcons also don't likely want to set a precedent for future players to hold out in the middle of long-term deals they signed and be rewarded with new contracts or reworked contracts.

Now it's Julio's move and if the wide receiver is stubborn, this may not get resolved as quickly as everyone expected.