Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 9: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy Football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Week 9 Fantasy Football waiver wire, you'll want to see what Fantasy analyst Pat Fitzmaurice has to say. A former Pro Football Weekly editor and writer for over a decade, Fitzmaurice finished second in FantasyPros' 2017 rankings accuracy contest and received a 2017 Fantasy Sports Writers Association nomination for best football series.

Now he has done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents on the Fantasy Football waiver wire heading into Week 9 of the season that you can only see over at SportsLine.

One top Week 9 Fantasy Football waiver wire option we'll give away: Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

"With a 6-4 frame and sub-4.4 speed, Valdes-Scantling has the tools to become an impact receiver, and so far in his rookie season he has not looked uncomfortable at the NFL level in the least," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "He had his second TD catch of the year against the Rams in Week 8, and he's had 254 receiving yards over his last four games. Geronimo Allison and Randall Cobb are technically ahead of MVS on the depth chart right now, but it seems only a matter of time before the rookie overtakes one or both."

Another Week 9 waiver wire target he's all over: Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee, who is set to take over as Houston's No. 2 receiver after Will Fuller tore his ACL against the Dolphins on Thursday. An injury might limit Coutee's immediate upside, but Fitzmaurice still strongly recommends grabbing him now because he has huge potential as the season progresses.

"The holdup is that Coutee has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury," Fitzmaurice added. "He missed the first three games of the season, then aggravated the injury and sat out in Week 8. The Texans could very well decide to keep Coutee on ice this weekend before their Week 10 bye, making sure the rookie is good to go for Week 11 and beyond. Even if that turns out to be the case, Coutee still merits a robust bid this week, as the speedy slot man could be a prolific Fantasy scorer down the stretch."

Fitzmaurice is also recommending a quarterback you might not be thinking about who gets a highly favorable matchup this week. Anyone who adds this player could hit it big.

So which players should you target on the waiver wire before Week 9? And which free agent quarterback could lead your team to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to see the best available free agents entering Week 9, all from an award-winning analyst who was ranked among the most accurate in the entire country.