Not many knew who the backup quarterback for the New York Giants was, but now they do. The answer to the question is Colt McCoy, who has entered the Week 12 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter after Daniel Jones left to be evaluated with an apparent leg injury -- being described as a possible hamstring issue. The injury to Jones occurred on a scramble play that saw him attempt to stand after the tackle but ultimately drop back down to the turf. He's currently being looked over by the Giants medical staff, and McCoy has taken the reins in a close game.

Losing Jones for any amount of time will be a serious blow to the Giants, who entered Week 12 with a chance to take the lead in the NFC East. Having lost all-world running back Saquon Barkley earlier this season, the onus has long been on Jones to carry the load offensively. That job now falls to McCoy until further notice, but the veteran QB is no stranger to such things.

Having spent the past several seasons with the Washington Football Team, McCoy has often been called upon to step in and keep his team competitive, a type of experience head coach Joe Judge loves. As for Jones, time will tell if he can return to this contest a second time after trying but being unable to perform with the ailment.

This is a developing story.