The New York Giants can't move up or down in the playoff race this week, firmly locked into the No. 6 seed heading into Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Since New York has nothing to play for until the wild card round of the playoffs, the Giants are expected to rest several key starters, per the New York Post. The Eagles need a win to clinch the NFC East and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

When Philadelphia does take the field for their regular season home finale, it won't be against New York's veteran backup quarterback, Tyrod Taylor. Instead, they will face Davis Webb, the 27-year-old passer who has bounced back and forth between the active roster and the practice squad this season, per a New York Post report. Webb has never started a game in the NFL, and he has appeared in one game in his career: a 45-17 win at the New York Jets as a member of the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 of the 2021 season. Webb did not attempt a pass. He was the Giants' third-round pick, 87th overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft. Taylor has made 53 starts in his career, including six for the Houston Texans last season. He completed 60.7% of his passes for 966 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions (76.7 rating). Taylor has thrown just six passes for the Giants this season.

On Friday, head coach Brian Daboll already ruled out defensive tackle Leonard Williams (neck) and pass rusher Azeez Ojulari (ankle) for Sunday's game. Neither of the two practiced Wednesday or Thursday. The Giants have other injured starters in cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and center Jon Feliciano (back), which Daboll will make a decision on this weekend.

With Webb starting, there's a good chance Saquon Barkley gets the week off as well. Barkley has 295 carries for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns this season -- playing all 16 games for the Giants en route to earning the second Pro Bowl nod of his career.