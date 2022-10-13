The New York Giants left London with an impressive 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers, but one of their players reportedly was kept overseas. On Tuesday, NFL Media reported that Giants punter Jamie Gillan remained in London following the game after experiencing some passport issues. On Thursday, Gillan was back with the Giants at the team facility, per ESPN, ahead of a Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Gillan, who is also known as "The Scottish Hammer," reportedly came to the States on a NATO visa with his father. That designation didn't get changed to a work visa when Gillan got to the NFL. This issue apparently slipped through the cracks when Gillan made his trip to London with the team, and U.S. diplomats reportedly had to step in to rectify the situation with a new passport for the punter.

Gillan originally entered the league undrafted out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2019. He spent three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, and had a short stint with the Buffalo Bills practice squad before finding his way to the Giants.

In five games played this season, he his averaging a career-high 51 yards per punt with a long of 69. He had two punts in the London game against the Packers, averaging 50 yards each. The Giants are scheduled to host the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday.