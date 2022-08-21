The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants in the Week 2 slate of the 2022 NFL preseason on Sunday. Cincinnati enjoyed a magical run last season, when it went 10-7 to secure the AFC North title. The Bengals then pulled multiple postseason upsets on their way to an appearance in Super Bowl LVI. On the opposite side, New York struggled and finished with a 4-13 record in 2021.

Bengals vs. Giants spread: Giants -5.5

Bengals vs. Giants over/under: 39 points

Bengals vs. Giants money line: Giants -250, Bengals +205

CIN: Bengals are 8-0 ATS in their last eight games

NYG: Under is 21-6-1 in Giants' last 28 games

Why the Bengals can cover

Backup quarterback Brandon Allen is dealing with a concussion, so Jake Browning is looking to make an early impact for this unit. Browning is an accurate quarterback who owns solid mechanics and footwork. He played within the rhythm of the offense and made plays in the first preseason matchup, going 13-for-24 for 190 yards.

Rookie receiver Kendric Pryor is an athletic playmaker with quick releases off the line. Pryor gets in and out of his breaks smoothly with speed to break away from defenders. The Wisconsin product has strong hands with the ability to make plays downfield. He led the team with four catches for 89 yards and a score in the first preseason contest.

Why the Giants can cover

Veteran signal-caller Tyrod Taylor is expected to be under center for a portion of the game. Taylor is an accurate thrower with quickness and agility to get out of the pocket. The Virginia Tech product is decisive and gets the ball out quickly. He has impressed coaches throughout training camp thus far. In the first preseason game, he went 13-for-21 for 169 yards and a score.

Running back Antonio Williams will look to make plays for New York in back-to-back weeks. Williams showed burst and vision last week, leading the team with nine carries for 61 yards and a score. Tailback Gary Brightwell is another playmaker in the backfield who racked up 40 yards in the first preseason contest.

