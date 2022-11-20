The New York Giants will try to add another win to their impressive season when they face the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. New York has raced out to a 7-2 start this year, going 7-1 in one-score games. Meanwhile, Detroit snapped a 13-game road losing streak with a 31-30 win at Chicago last week, erasing a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. New York is favored by 3 points in the latest Giants vs. Lions odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 44.5.

Giants vs. Lions spread: Giants -3

Giants vs. Lions over/under: 44.5 points

Giants vs. Lions money line: New York -170, Detroit +143

Why the Giants can cover

New York has quietly been one of the best teams in the NFL this year, but the betting market refuses to adjust their stance on the Giants. Running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 152 yards in a win over Houston last week, and he is just 65 yards shy of cracking the 1,000-yard mark this season. The Giants have now won and covered the spread at a 7-2 clip this year, while Detroit has only won three of its nine games.

New York quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown for 1,596 yards, eight touchdowns and just two interceptions, putting him on pace for a career-best year. Jones has also rushed for 387 yards and three scores, making the Giants a tough team to slow down. They are facing a Detroit defense that has the second-worst run defense in the league, allowing 160.9 yards per game.

Why the Lions can cover

New York has found ways to win seven games this season, but the Giants have been playing with fire all year. They have seen five of their seven victories come by six points or fewer, and all seven of their wins have been by one possession. Detroit has put together a two-game winning streak and four of its losses have come by four points or less.

The Lions have been without wide receiver D.J. Chark for almost two months due to an ankle injury, but he returned to practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds has been out with a back injury, but he could also return on Sunday. The Lions have been one of the most profitable teams in the NFL since last season, covering the spread at a 12-6 clip in their last 18 games.

