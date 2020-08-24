Watch Now: Fantasy Football Today Mailbag: Monday, August 24th ( 5:51 )

By now, most fantasy football players are aware of Clyde Edwards-Helaire as a rising 2020 prospect. The Kansas City Chiefs rookie has been climbing up draft boards ever since the team's incumbent at running back, Damien Williams, opted out of the season. But what if Edwards-Helaire isn't just one of the best names to target at RB? What if, by the end of the 2020 season, he's the best player in all of fantasy football?

According to CBS Sports fantasy expert Jamey Eisenberg, that's very much in the realm of possibility.

Joining Will Brinson on Monday's Pick Six NFL Podcast (listen to the full episode below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness), Eisenberg explained why, starting with the fact that Edwards-Helaire will be playing under an incredibly RB-friendly head coach in terms of fantasy production. Sixteen times in Andy Reid's 21 seasons as head coach, Eisenberg noted, Reid's teams have featured a top-12 PPR running back in terms of fantasy points per game.

"He's the sixth best running back and the sixth best player in fantasy right now," Eisenberg opined, "and I really struggle putting him ahead of Dalvin Cook ... If he is what Andy Reid's running backs have become, then he could be the best player in fantasy, or the best running back in fantasy, and that's hard to overlook ... Brian Westbrook, Duce Staley, LeSean McCoy, Damien Williams, Kareem Hunt -- you just go down the list of what Andy Reid has had and how he's used them, (and) ... the marriage could be potentially perfect."

One player Eisenberg is not as hot on, despite popular opinion? New Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins was part of a trade that garnered league-wide ridicule for how little the Cardinals paid in order to land the All-Pro target, and second-year quarterback Kyler Murray should help him remain a clear-cut No. 1. But Eisenberg is concerned that his numbers won't be nearly as flashy or efficient operating in a deep WR group in Arizona.

"He's so used to 150 targets," he explained. "Is he going from 150 to 140 to 130 to 120? I don't think he's a top-five wide receiver anymore."

