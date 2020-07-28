Watch Now: Report: Jamal Adams, Seahawks Agree To No Contract Extension In 2020 Following Trade From Jets ( 2:30 )

The New York Jets just got rid of a premiere defensive player by trading All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks. Now, the player who came back to New York as part of the blockbuster deal is trying to help the Jets replace Adams with another premiere defender. Former Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald tweeted at his new team on Monday night, calling on the Jets to pursue free agent Jadeveon Clowney, who apparently wants New York to "come get him."

"Let's make it happen," wrote McDougald, who said he spoke with Clowney via video chat this week. The two have a history together, having both played for the Seahawks in 2019. And Clowney has multiple times been tied to the Jets. The big-name pass rusher has seemingly been out of New York's price range -- along with that of just about every other interested team -- but reportedly drew an inquiry from the Jets early in the offseason.

Clowney has endured a quiet market since hitting free agency despite a Pro Bowl resume, so it would stand to reason he's asking for less now that the 2020 season is right around the corner. But previous reports have indicated a marriage with the Jets is unlikely even if the defensive end's initial $20 million per-year demands have been significantly discounted. General manager Joe Douglas, who's got eyes on the future after dealing Adams for a pair of first-round draft picks, has long appeared intent on building New York's defensive line organically.

McDougald isn't the first player to make a public push for Clowney's addition, though. The New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas just this week made his own campaign to lure Clowney to town with training camps opening league-wide.