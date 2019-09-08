Jaguars linebacker gets ejected for throwing punch, has to be escorted off field after refusing to leave

The 2019 regular season debut of Myles Jack got cut short on Sunday after the Jaguars linebacker was ejected for throwing a punch during the first half of Jacksonville's game against Kansas City.

The craziness started with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half on a third-and-goal play for the Chiefs. On the play, Patrick Mahomes got sacked for a six-yard loss, but the action didn't end there.

After Mahomes went down, Jack got into it with Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson. The two players started to scuffle in the end zone, and at some point, Jack thought it would be a good idea to throw a punch, which was actually a horrible idea because he did it right in front of an official.

This is what happened in the endzone. Myles has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/NWth38ckjD — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) September 8, 2019

After throwing the punch, Jack was immediately disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct, which he clearly wasn't happy about. After being informed that he would have to leave the field, Jack basically became irate and refused to leave the field.

Myles Jack goes ballistic after finding out he got ejected.



It got worse than thispic.twitter.com/FCcAdoAtCj — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 8, 2019

Since Jack wouldn't leave the field, the Jaguars eventually had to send out to staff members to escort him to the locker room.

Myles Jack does not want to leave after being ejected pic.twitter.com/ii1le5cFOv — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) September 8, 2019

The only upside for Jacksonville is that Jack's ejection didn't hurt the team on the play and that's because Robinson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, which offset Jack's penalty. Due to the offsetting penalties, the Chiefs got to run another third-and-goal play, but they weren't able to punch the ball into the end zone, which led to them to settle for a Harrison Butker field goal that put them up 20-13.

The game between the Jaguars and Chiefs has been absolutely bonkers. Besides the fight, multiple key players have already been injured. Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles (shoulder) and Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (shoulder) have both been ruled out for the rest of the day.

Mahomes also suffered an injury scare in the game.

On the same play where Jack was ejected, Mahomes limped to the sideline and was taken to the blue medical tent to have his left ankle examined. Due to the fact that Jack stalled the game for several minutes, Mahomes was able to get back on the field without missing a play. However, the quarterback's injury will still be one to keep an eye on, because he was still hobbled and he had a lot of tape on his ankle.

Patrick Mahomes back in, now has en entire roll of tape on his left ankle #Chiefs #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/7oB6ncWwju — John Breech (@johnbreech) September 8, 2019

Mahomes threw for 313 yards in the first half against Jacksonville and is currently on pace to smash the NFL record for most passing yards in a game.

