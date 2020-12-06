Mike Glennon did not fare nearly as well in his second straight start for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, totaling three turnovers in a 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. But the veteran quarterback, the third different signal-caller to start for the team in 2020, will remain under center when the Jaguars take on the rival Tennessee Titans in Week 14, according to coach Doug Marrone.

"We're going to evaluate it and clean some things up, but as of right now, I still think he gives us the best chance to win," Marrone said after Sunday's loss.

Signed this spring to serve as the No. 3 QB behind second-year starter Gardner Minshew and rookie backup Jake Luton, Glennon has been hit or miss in two starts since taking over for Luton. He threw 235 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 but completed just 28 of 42 passes for 280 yards, one TD and two INTs against the Vikings -- with one of the picks giving Minnesota good field position in overtime.

At the very least, Glennon has helped the Jaguars (1-11) keep things close; Jacksonville came within three points of beating the Browns and four points of upsetting the Vikings. He appears to have a relatively firm hold on the No. 1 QB job moving forward, as Marrone has repeatedly declared that Minshew is recovered from a thumb injury that initially sidelined the second-year player.