Jay Gruden responds to question about his job security amidst Redskins' 0-3 start

Jay Gruden said that he is focused on the Redskins' next opponent when asked about his job security following Washington's 31-15 loss to the visiting Chicago Bears on "Monday Night Football.''

Gruden, however, did not exactly sound confident that he will remain the Redskins' coach if he doesn't get things turned around soon. Washington is 0-3 for the first time since 2013, the year before Gruden became the Redskins' coach.

"Uh, no I haven't felt like that but who knows," Gruden said when asked if he feels like he is coaching for his job on a week-to-week basis, via ESPN's John Keim. "I'm just trying to concentrate on the Giants."

Washington is 35-47-1 under Gruden, who previously served as the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator before coming to D.C. After a 4-12 campaign in 2014, Gruden helped guide the Redskins to an NFC East division title in 2015, the only season he has successfully guided Washington into the postseason. Washington's playoff stay was brief, however, as the Redskins fell at home to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round, 35-18.

After an 8-7-1 campaign in 2016, the Redskins regressed in 2017 and '18, going 7-9 both seasons. Washington started last season with a 6-3 mark before losing all but one of its final seven games.

The Redskins' loss Monday night was a particularly ugly one. While Washington quarterback Case Keenum threw three interceptions, his counterpart, Chicago quarterback Mitch Trubisky, threw three touchdown passes after not throwing any during the Bears' first two games of the season. Keenum's first interception, a pick-six to Bears defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, set the tone for the evening.

Gruden's handling of rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins has also been a controversial topic, with many fans clamoring for Haskins, the team's first-round pick, to start getting playing time.

Despite the fans' wishes, Gruden made it clear during his postgame press conference that he has no plans on making a quarterback change anytime soon.

"I think the most important thing is we have to have some continuity," Gruden said. "You know, I can't be changing people every five minutes here. I've got to give Case an ample opportunity to play with these new guys.

"This is his first time in this offense, really. Donald Penn and Ereck Flowers -- it's their first time in this offense. Trey Quinn only played two games last year. I've made this point before. We're not going to be perfect, but we need to be better.

"And I think we can get better. Otherwise, if I didn't think we had a chance to get better, then I would make a change. But I feel like Case has the tools to become a very efficient quarterback in this offense and get us some victories here moving forward."

Gruden is surely hoping that Keenum and the rest of his team elevates their game on Sunday against a Giants team that is coming off their first win of the season. Washington, a three-point underdog, will be playing in front what should an electric atmosphere, as Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones prepares to make his first career home start.