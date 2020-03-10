Jets' Robby Anderson would like to re-sign with New York: 'There's unfinished business there'

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is one of the top wideouts set to hit the open market this offseason, and in fact, he might end up being the best receiver to hit the open market. The Cincinnati Bengals appear set on retaining A.J. Green and the Dallas Cowboys have always planned on re-signing Amari Cooper, so Anderson might be the prized free agent this offseason when it comes to the wide receiver position.

Like Green and Cooper, however, Anderson says he wants to re-up with the team he played for in 2019. During an appearance on ESPN's "NFL Live" on Tuesday, Anderson said that both sides would like to get a deal done, but he understands that the NFL is a business.

"l think they definitely want me back," Anderson said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "I truly do want to be back with the Jets. I love Sam (Darnold). I love my teammates, Jamal (Adams) and all those guys. I feel like there's unfinished business there that I've been trying to get done since I got there. I would hope to finish out the mission, all in all, but it's a business."

The Jets finished the 2019 season with a disappointing 7-9 record, which placed them in third place in the AFC East. Anderson caught 52 passes for 779 yards and five touchdowns, which ranked second on the team when it came to receiving yards and receiving touchdowns behind fellow wideout Jamison Crowder. Anderson joined the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2016, and has caught a total of 207 passes for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns in four seasons with New York.

Just last week, it was reported that the Jets were indeed making an effort to re-sign Anderson, who is expected to make big money in 2020. Spotrac projects Anderson will make an average annual salary of $12 million per season, a much higher amount than the $3.095 million he made in 2019. The Jets have a projected $49,403,190 in salary cap space (per Over the Cap), so there should be some room to strike a deal. Still, the Jets have to weigh their options and examine where exactly retaining Anderson falls on their to-do list.