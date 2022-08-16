New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this week to trim his meniscus, and the procedure was successful, per ESPN. There were reportedly no surprises once the surgeons got a better look at the knee, which makes this a positive development for the Jets.

Wilson went down with what was reported to be a bone bruise and meniscus tear during New York's first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles last Friday night. The quarterback came up limping after a first-quarter scramble, and did not return to the game.

Wilson's initial recovery timeline was established at 2-4 weeks, but NFL Media reports that the recovery plan is complicated. The bone bruise requires rest, which means Wilson can't spend much time on his feet. Ian Rapoport reports that the Jets won't put him on the field until he's 100 percent ready, which means he could miss the season opener -- which is less than four weeks away.

The former No. 2 overall pick is set to enter his second NFL season. Wilson completed just 55.6% of his passes for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while going 3-10 in his rookie campaign.

NFL Media reports that the Jets "don't appear intent" on adding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is still looking for a new team. It will be the Joe Flacco show for the next few weeks, and the veteran signal-caller could even start on Sept. 11, when the Jets host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to kick off the regular season.