With Baker Mayfield now a member of the Carolina Panthers, all eyes shift toward San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It's been known all offseason that the 49ers are set to move forward with Trey Lance as their new QB1, but San Francisco has had a tough time finding a trade partner for Jimmy G.

If there was one team in the NFL that would be interested in adding a starting quarterback at this juncture, it's probably the Seattle Seahawks. However, with Seattle sharing a division with the 49ers, it makes a trade seem almost unlikely. Still, the Seahawks have discussed the possibility of adding Garoppolo, and have even done work in the film room to see how he would fit in as Russell Wilson's potential replacement, per ESPN.

There are a couple of factors that have held up a Garoppolo trade. One, he underwent shoulder surgery earlier this offseason and still has to pass a physical, and two, his base salary in 2022 is $24.2 million. The 49ers currently have less than $5 million in available money, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler mentioned that they are looking to extend star pass-rusher Nick Bosa and then of course Deebo Samuel. Parting ways with Garoppolo will give the 49ers some extra money to work with.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said in May that he expected Garoppolo would be traded, although he admitted it was not a guarantee. With the Seahawks not having much competition in pursuing Garoppolo, they could wait until he is released before bringing him in to compete with Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

Garoppolo's agent, Don Yee, said that his client is "progressing well and on schedule" when it comes to his recovery. This is about the time he should have started throwing, as training camps are scheduled to begin in just a couple weeks. Seattle seems to be in no rush to add another quarterback, but it reportedly does have some interest in Garoppolo -- and could come calling if he's released.