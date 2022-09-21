After their incredible run to Super Bowl 56, the Cincinnati Bengals have stumbled out of the gate in 2022. They are 0-2, and quarterback Joe Burrow has struggled, but he is doing his best to avoid any negativity from outside the team facility.

The Bengals have suffered back-to-back disappointing losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, and social media has not been kind to the team. Asked about that reaction in his press conference, Burrow said he has not seen it because he has deleted Twitter and Instagram from his phone.

"What's great is I don't have Twitter or Instagram right now, so I've seen none of it," Burrow said. "We're focused on what's going on in here. I'm sure it's not a very good reaction, but I think it'll be a different reaction as we get going here."

Burrow did say that deleting his social media apps wasn't a recent development. The Bengals' star quarterback said they have been off his phone for "a while."

Through two games in 2022, Burrow has not been himself. He has completed 64 percent of his passes for 537 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. What's most concerning about the team's early issues is that he has been sacked 13 times after the Bengals invested in the offensive line during the offseason.

Cincinnati and Burrow get a nice bounce-back opportunity this weekend as they travel to face the New York Jets on Sunday. That game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. and will air on CBS.