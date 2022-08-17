The Pro Football Hall of Fame has taken another step toward finalizing its 2023 induction class. On Wednesday, the Hall of Fame's senior committee named their three finalists for induction next summer. The trio that made the cut from 12 senior finalists are former Jets defensive lineman Joe Klecko, former Bengals cornerback Ken Riley and former Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley.

Each finalist needs to receive 80% of his vote in order to each induction. The committee will make their final vote in January. The coach/contributor committee will meet on Aug. 23 to select one coach or contributor as a finalist for induction next summer.

The only Super Bowl MVP from a losing team, Howley picked off two passes in Dallas' 16-13 loss to the Colts in Super Bowl V. He had another interception in Super Bowl VI, as the Cowboys defeated the Dolphins to win their first Super Bowl. Howley was named to six Pro Bowls and was a five-time All-Pro.

A member of the Jets' defense from 1977-88, Klecko earned Pro Bowl nods at defensive end, defensive tackle and nose tackle. He led the NFL with 20.5 sacks in 1981 while serving as a valuable member of the Jets' "New York Sack Exchange" defense.

A career Bengal, Riley's 65 career interceptions are tied for the fifth most in NFL history. In 1983, his final season, Riley picked off eight passes while returning a league-high two for touchdowns. Riley would join Anthony Munoz as the only Bengals enshrined in Canton, Ohio.