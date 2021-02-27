Josh Gordon is set to play is first professional football game since the 2019 NFL season, which could lead to a potential comeback to the league as soon as this year. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gordon will suit up for the Zappers of the newly established Fan Controlled Football league Saturday.

The Zappers were the same team that former first-round pick Johnny Manziel played for during the FCF's debut weekend, so the franchise is used to having high-profile players suit up for the team. The FCF is a four-team league that plays its games at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Georgia -- a 7-on-7 league where fans call the plays and make the rosters. Teams in the league play a six-week schedule and the games will be streamed on Twitch from the league's facility in Atlanta.

The games last about an hour, and the field is 50-by-35 yards with 10-yard end zones.

Gordon is still attempting an NFL comeback, which was put on hold when he was deemed ineligible to participate in practices or play in games in December when he experienced a "setback" in his battle with substance abuse. Gordon was supposed to make his comeback in Week 16 in time for the Seattle Seahawks' playoff run, but the setback leaves his future with the team -- and in the NFL -- uncertain.

Gordon was suspended in December of 2019 for violating the league's substance abuse and performance-enhancing drug policies. This was Gordon's fifth violation of the league's drug policy. Gordon has missed over 50 games for violations in his career, having just 1,801 yards since the start of the 2014 season. When Gordon was suspended, he couldn't practice with the team.

Gordon had 27 catches for 426 yards and a touchdown in 11 games with the Seahawks and New England Patriots in 2019, averaging 15.8 yards per catch. He was claimed off waivers from Seattle after New England released him, catching seven passes for 139 yards (19.9 yards per catch) in five games. Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns (18.0 yards per catch) the season prior with the Patriots and Cleveland Browns.

If Gordon shows he can still play in the FCF, perhaps that may be enough to convince a NFL team to sign the 29-year-old wide receiver this offseason. Gordon still has a lot of work to do to get back to playing an NFL game again.