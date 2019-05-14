Josh Rosen says he didn't hear from Cardinals general manager Steve Keim before, during or after the draft

All throughout draft season, as trade rumors involving Josh Rosen swirled and the Cardinals' infatuation with Kyler Murray took a hold of the franchise, so many of us were so focused on how Rosen conducted himself throughout the process that we forgot to pay attention to how the Cardinals' decision-makers behaved. It turns out, it's possible that Rosen, the 22-year-old, second-year quarterback, managed the process far more maturely than he's been given credit for.

During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday, Rosen revealed that he hasn't heard from Cardinals general manager Steve Keim for months. According to Rosen, Keim didn't talk to him before the draft. He didn't talk to him during the draft. He didn't talk to him after the draft.

While Rosen was getting criticized for unfollowing the Cardinals' social media accounts, the Cardinals' general manager was apparently ghosting him.

"The only thing that really did kind of frustrate me through this whole process was like I still haven't heard from my old GM," Rosen said, via NFL.com. "I hadn't talked to him for months before. Still haven't talked to him after. That was kind of frustrating, but for the most part, I'm just ready to put that whole chapter behind me and keep pushing on and playing football."

We hear it all the time, which makes it a bit of cliche, but the fact remains that football is a business. Keim certainly wasn't required to call Rosen to let him know the Cardinals were drafting Murray with the first-overall pick a year after they took Rosen with the 10th-overall pick. He didn't have to talk to him in March to tell him they were considering it, but weren't sure how it would play out. He didn't need tell him about the trade that sent Rosen to Miami, where he's now competing with Ryan Fitzpatrick for the Dolphins' starting job. He was under no obligation to do so.

Just because he didn't need to doesn't mean he shouldn't have, though. Nobody is asking Keim to take Rosen out for a cup of coffee to deliver the news, but a quick call or a short text would've sufficed.

And so, it's completely understandable why the Cardinals' handling of the situation frustrated Rosen, who was left in the dark the entire time until new coach Kliff Kingsbury delivered the news a minute before they took Murray with the first-overall pick.

"My agent gave me a call about five minutes before saying, 'Don't be surprised if this might happen.' I was like, 'Alright, it is what it is, we'll see how the cards end up falling. But you know I'm going to compete wherever I am,'" Rosen said. "So Kliff gave me an actual call a minute before it happened saying that we're going to draft Kyler. I mean, I have the most respect for Kliff. I don't slight anyone for making business decisions they think are best for them and their family, but I appreciated how he acted like a man and was very respectful. He was wishing me the best. He called me even the day after the draft wishing me good luck. And I wished him good luck. I even gave Kyler a call, sent him a text that said, 'Good luck, I'm wishing you the best.'

"But that's kind of all you can really ask for in this game. People make decisions for whatever reason. But as long as they are men about it and they respect someone's career, then I can appreciate that."

It's also easy to understand why Rosen wouldn't be Keim's biggest fan. Keim didn't have to talk to Rosen throughout or at the end of the process, but by ghosting him, he should've understood (and maybe he did) that it might lead to Rosen harboring hostile feelings toward him.

By the sound of it, even though he wouldn't name Keim on an Arya-style list, Rosen did hint that he doesn't think highly of the general manager who traded up for him in the first round just a year ago.

"Literally [Kingsbury is] like, 'Hey, so we're about to draft Kyler. I don't really know what happens now,'" Rosen said. "And I responded, 'I don't really know what happens either.' But regardless, at least he gave me the courtesy of giving me the call. I love everyone in that building, with the exception of maybe one or two guys there.

"For the most part I love everyone in that Arizona Cardinals building, from Tom Reed, the trainer, to Brett Fischer, the [physical therapist] there, to the kitchen crew, it was an unbelievable experience. I had an awesome time. I'm bummed to move on, but I'm excited. And it's been an interesting ride, but I think it just makes the story a little bit better."

There's no way to know for certain if the Cardinals made the right decision to give up on Rosen after only one year and to start anew with Murray. If Murray ends up becoming a legitimate franchise quarterback, their handling of the situation dating back to last year's draft will be mostly forgotten. If Rosen thrives with the Dolphins and Murray doesn't live up to their expectations, the Cardinals won't just be ridiculed for drafting Murray. Their entire handling of the situation will go down as a disaster.

In the end (another cliche incoming), it's a results-oriented business. Fair or not, that's how Keim, Kingsbury, Rosen, and Murray will be judged -- by wins and losses, not by unfollows on social media or phone calls that should've been made, but never were.