The Buffalo Bills look like they are trying to give themselves a belated Christmas gift in the form of Kenny Stills. The free-agent receiver is visiting with the club, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, and there is optimism that a deal gets done between the two sides. Stills began the 2020 season with the Houston Texans and was released back on Nov. 27. This was a mutual parting of ways between Stills and the team with the receiver hoping to latch onto another club for the playoff run, which he may have now found in Buffalo.

Stills was used sparingly this season and never saw over 50% of the offensive snaps during the 10 games he played with the Texans. He played in just four offensive snaps in Houston's Week 11 matchup against New England, which proved to be his final game in a Texans uniform. He was targeted just 19 times and caught 11 of those passes for 144 yards and a touchdown.

While he may not have shown it to the fullest extent this season, the 28-year-old is a more than capable receiver and could prove to be a valuable deep threat for Buffalo, if he ultimately signs. He was averaging 13.1 yards per receptions in 2020 and came into the year with a 14.5 yards per reception average over his previous three seasons. With Josh Allen being known for his ability to throw the deep ball -- currently ranks fourth among all quarterbacks this season in completed air yards -- this could be an ideal partnership.

The potential arrival of Stills also helps as receiver Cole Beasley is week-to-week after suffering a leg injury against the Patriots on Monday. Receiver John Brown was also recently activated off of IR but was almost instantly placed on the reserve/COVID list. As Buffalo gains a bit more clarity on those two, Stills, if signed, would be paired alongside Stefon Diggs (the NFL's current leader in receptions and receiving yards), Isaiah McKenzie, and Gabriel Davis at the receiver position.