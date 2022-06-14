On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced they had signed free agent wide receiver Devin Funchess. However, Dan Campbell and Co. will not be using the 28-year-old in his old position, as Detroit is going to give him a shot at tight end.

Funchess last took an NFL regular-season snap in Week 1 of the 2019 season as a member of the Indianapolis Colts. After catching three passes for 32 yards in the season opener, he broke his collarbone and did not play again that year. Funchess then got a chance with the Green Bay Packers, but opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and another injury resulted in his release shortly before the start of the 2021 season.

The University of Michigan product was originally a second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2015, and was a part of their special Super Bowl run. Funchess put together some nice performances during his four years with the Panthers, including a seven-catch, 120-yard, one-touchdown outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016. His best campaign came in 2017, when he caught 63 passes for 840 yards and eight touchdowns.

Funchess joins a tight end room led by T.J. Hockenson. Detroit also has Brock Wright, and drafted former Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.