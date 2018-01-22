LOOK: Chris Long barks at fans and breaks out the dog mask to celebrate Eagles win

The Philadelphia Eagles are set for their third straight playoff game -- this time, Super Bowl LII -- as underdogs.

But no one on this Eagles team, the one that went a franchise-best 13-3 in 2017 before knocking off the defending NFC champions and embarrassing the league's top defense on Sunday, seems to mind all that much.

Take, for example, defensive end Chris Long, who will be up against his former team, the New England Patriots, in Feb. 4's title clash. Along with offensive tackle Lane Johnson, he helped kick off the Philadelphia dog-mask craze after the Eagles' upset of the Atlanta Falcons in the Divisional Round, debuting a German Shepherd mask in postgame interviews, and on Sunday, with the NFC crown landing atop the Eagles' heads, the veteran resumed his "underdog" role in full force.

First, there was some sideline barking -- literal barking -- at the Lincoln Financial Field crowd, which Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said nearly made him "deaf" on an early-game pick six off the Minnesota Vikings' Case Keenum.

Chris Long is out here barking at the crowd pic.twitter.com/yH4wxJCsDM — Quigs (@BigSeanQ) January 22, 2018

Then, with dog mode fully operational once the Eagles saw the NFC Championship clock hit zero, Long was back at it in his mask, breaking out his own rendition of the postseason rally cap during the presentation of the George Halas Trophy.

Still in your dog mask and Eagles jersey.



That is, if you made it into work today. 😏 pic.twitter.com/bKyisM5jIw — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 22, 2018

Johnson, by the way, told media after Sunday's win that he expects to bring his dog mask to Minneapolis for Super Bowl week.