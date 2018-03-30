LOOK: Seahawks' Legion of Boom reunites at Richard Sherman's wedding

The Legion of Boom no longer exists after the Seahawks spent the opening portion of the offseason gutting their defense -- including the release of Richard Sherman -- but that doesn't mean the players who once made up the legendary defensive group can't still be friends away from football.

According to The Seattle Times, Sherman married his long-time girlfriend, Ashley, in the Dominican Republic roughly three weeks after he rebounded from his release by signing with the Seahawks' rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. Unsurprisingly, many of Sherman's ex-teammates from his Seattle days attended the ceremony. Name a better place to meet up with your exes.

On Thursday, Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (whose football future is in doubt after suffering a serious neck injury last season) posted a photo on Instagram with Sherman and his wife, along with Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas and former Seahawks cornerback (and original LOB member) Brandon Browner. Try not to cry at the sight of the band back together again, Seahawks fans:

In addition to Browner, Thomas, and Chancellor, The Seattle Times reported that the wedding was also attended by Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril (who also might be forced to retire due to a neck injury), linebacker Bobby Wagner, and former receiver Ricardo Lockette (who retired after surviving a brutal hit that nearly ended his life). Sherman also shared a group photo, in which I believe you can see former Seahawks and current Jets receiver Jermaine Kearse.

Congratulations to Sherman and his wife, Ashley, are obviously in order, but those photos of the vaunted Seahawks' defense back together again might prompt some different emotions from the 12s, a group of fans who are no doubt undergoing a difficult few months as the Seahawks transition to a new era of football. Remember, guys: "It's a reset, not a rebuild."

Call it what you want. Gone are the days of Sherman shutting down his side of the field while Chancellor thumps crossing receivers over the middle as Thomas patrols the deep middle portion of the field. Sherman will face the Seahawks twice a year as a member of the 49ers, which he's looking forward to. Chancellor might not be able to play again. And there's a chance Thomas will be traded as he seeks a new long-term contract.

Meanwhile, the Rams look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders after adding Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib, and Ndamukong Suh this offseason, and the 49ers are certainly on the rise with Jimmy Garoppolo locked in under center and Sherman spearheading their defense. The Seahawks won't be a bad team so long as Russell Wilson remains healthy, but they're no longer the contenders they were back when the Legion of Boom obliterated opposing offenses on a weekly basis.