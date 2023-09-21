It was a downright prolific offseason for the New York Jets as they made a handful of the biggest moves throughout the NFL. However, some of those deals have yet to translate into the regular season. Of course, the blockbuster of them all, trading for Aaron Rodgers, lasted just four snaps before he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, but one of Rodgers' would-be running mates hasn't been involved either. And he's fully healthy.

So far, wideout Mecole Hardman, who signed a one-year deal with New York reportedly worth up to $6.5 million, hasn't seen much run on offense. He didn't play a single snap on offense in the opener and was on the field for 30% of the offensive snaps (14 snaps total) for New York in their Week 2 loss to Dallas.

"A little surprising," Hardman told The New York Post of his low usage through the first two games. "Very surprising, honestly. But I'm just here to do my role. When they need me, they need me. If we're winning games, I can't complain."

Mecole Hardman NYJ • WR • #6 TAR 1 REC 1 REC YDs 6 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Whether the Jets are winning or not, it's surprising to see Hardman play as little as he is, even if the wide receiver room is a bit crowded with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and others alongside. In his eight games played for the Chiefs last season, Hardman played no fewer than 40% of the offensive snaps

"I don't know. I think I'm practicing hard," Hardman said. "I think I'm doing everything right. I've got a good grasp of the playbook. I'm not 100 percent, but I think I'm in the 90s — 95, 96 [percent] where I could go out there and not mess up. But I don't know, I think I'm doing good, I've just got to keep working hard in practice. Hopefully that shows and I start getting more reps."

It's even more curious considering the offseason reports that noted Hardman, in part, signed with the Jets thanks to the promise of an expanded role within the offseason and a more diverse route tree. To this point, that promise has yet to be fulfilled. Of course, the Rodgers injury did turn New York's season upside down, but it may behoove the club -- and Zach Wilson -- to get the speedster involved to help keep them afloat as they wage forward through the season.