Myles Garrett dismisses growing reputation as a dirty player: 'That's not me'

Myles Garrett had his career night against the New York Jets in Week 3 overshadowed by an onslaught of penalties during the Cleveland Browns' 23-3 win. Despite registering a career-high three sacks against New York to add to his lead-leaguing five on the season, Garrett didn't do himself any favors in attempting to rid the "dirty player" tag that he's being slapped with. The Browns pass rusher was penalized four times on Monday night, which included two flags for roughing the passer.

This all comes after Garrett was fined for unnecessary roughness in Week 1 for hitting Titans tight end Delanie Walker in the facemask. These infractions on Monday could take another bite out of his wallet.

Despite these flags being thrown in his direction, Garrett doesn't consider himself to be a dirty player.

"I know who I am and the guys within these walls know who I am and that's not me,'' he said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "I'm not going to do anything to try and hurt this team or take out any player outside the rule book. I'm just going to keep playing this game the way it's supposed to be played and that's violently but passionately."

The second roughing the passer penalty Garrett was called for on Monday night was a hit to Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian. Garrett drove into Siemian, who then went down awkwardly on his ankle, which resulted in a season-ending injury.

"You don't want to put anybody out for the season,'' said Garrett. "It's their job and it's something that you don't do unless you love it, and you don't want to take that away from anybody. I hope he comes back faster and stronger than he ever has and I wish the best for him."

Because of this reputation that is percolating around Garrett, officials may be more honed in on the pass rusher, which is actually something he'd embrace.

"Uh, I hope so,'' he said. "I could get some (offensive) holding calls too. I'm pretty sure it could [work in his favor], but I'm just going to try to finish violently but also within the rules, make sure I get the guy down and try to strip the ball from him, nothing late or anything illegal."

While we all know that Garrett can certainly finish sacks in a violent fashion, it remains to be seen if he can live up to the other end of that bargain by not setting his team back by being flagged.