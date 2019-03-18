New Patriots player actually admits that he used to hate Tom Brady and the Patriots
Some people like the Patriots, but there are also a lot of people who don't
If we've learned one thing about Michael Bennett during his NFL career, it's that he's not afraid to speak his mind, and apparently, that applies to any topic.
During an interview with the Patriots' official website last week, Bennett actually admitted that he used to hate the Patriots, although that hatred apparently came to an end earlier this month when New England acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.
So what did Bennett hate about the Patriots? Everything.
"I used to hate the Patriots. I'd hate it because they'd win so much," Bennett said, via ESPN.com. "I'd hate it because Tom Brady's hair was long. I'd hate it that [Bill] Belichick would wear sweaters. But now that I'm here, I love you. I love Tom Brady's hair."
Saying you used to hate your new team in your first interview with your new team probably isn't the best look, which might be why the Patriots eventually scrubbed that part of the interview from their team website. If you check out the video now, you get the fluffy stuff, like Bennett saying that he already loves being a member of the organization.
"I love being a Patriot because, obviously, it's all about winning," Bennett said. "I think everything about the organization is about team-first. It's just about doing what you need to do to get to where we want to go as a group. I think I love that."
Despite those friendly comments, it's no surprise that Bennett used to hate the Patriots and that's because he doesn't exactly have a good history with them. The former Seahawks defensive end was on the losing side of a 28-24 loss in Super Bowl XLIX that ended with a Russell Wilson interception at the goal line. Bennett actually got into brawl with Rob Gronkowski and other players with just seconds left to play in the game.
The brawl ended with multiple players receiving a fine.
Bennett also doesn't have a great history with new Patriots defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, which you can read more about by clicking here. The good news for the Patriots is that everyone has apparently decided to let bygones be bygones.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Nelson drawing interest from five teams
Jordy Nelson is a hot commodity on the free agent market
-
Two-round mock: Bengals replace Dalton
It's our two-round mock draft and Cincy and Miami land their quarterbacks
-
Haloti Ngata announces retirement
Haloti Ngata was one of the NFL's best defensive tackles during his time with the Ravens
-
49ers tried to land Odell Beckham
Apparently, the Giants' asking price for Odell was too rich for the 49ers
-
Russell Wilson asked about trade rumor
Would the Seahawks actually trade Russell Wilson to the Giants?
-
How No. 1 pick could affect Giants
Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, Tom Fornelli and R.J. White mock the first 10 picks of the 2019...