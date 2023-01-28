The teams for Super Bowl 57 will be set when the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers collide in Sunday's 2023 NFC Championship Game, while the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals square off in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. In the AFC Championship Game, Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite in the NFL spreads, while the over/under is 48. The winners will advance to the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium. Before you make any NFL picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine NFL senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Hartstein also is 35-24-1 on his best bets this season, including 29-18-1 the past 16 weeks. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Hartstein has locked in his confident picks for this weekend's conference championship games and has a parlay that would pay 10-1. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL Conference Championship Game parlay picks

After closely studying both championship games, Hartstein is leaning Under the point total in Chiefs vs. Bengals. Both defenses enter Sunday's game playing well. Beginning with Week 16 in the regular season and including the 2023 NFL playoffs, Cincinnati has allowed just 15.3 points per game, which ranks third in the league. Kansas City has given up 16.8 points a game over that same time, which is fifth.

"I'm leaning Under on Sunday due to Patrick Mahomes' possible limitations, the Bengals' much-improved defense down the stretch and the balanced approach I expect from both teams," Hartstein told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Hartstein's Conference Championship Game NFL parlay picks at SportsLine.

How to make NFL Conference Championship Game parlays

Hartstein also has locked in two other best bets and one lean, including a play on a team with an ability to make "adjustments." You can find out who it is, and see who else to back on conference championship weekend at SportsLine.

So which picks should you target for a massive 10-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see Larry Hartstein's four-way parlay for the conference championship games, all from the expert who entered the season up more than $3,700, and find out.