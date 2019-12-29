NFL DFS for 49ers vs. Seahawks: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups for Week 17

NFL DFS players get another opportunity to cash in during Sunday's NFL action with a Sunday night showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m ET. Sunday's single game slate brings some tough questions for NFL DFS players as they set their lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, who's scored a touchdown in five consecutive games, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Seahawks running back Travis Homer, who's expected to see the majority of the workload after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) suffered season-ending injuries last week?

With FanDuel hosting a $500K NFL Primetime Showdown and DraftKings running a $700K Sunday Night Showdown that awards $200K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for NFL DFS players to make. Before setting your NFL DFS strategy for Sunday Night Football, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClue has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million and his top NFL DFS advice, lineups, and player pool can help you make all the right calls.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure had eye-popping results during the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7.

He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8. He added 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9 and cashed in main slate tournaments on both sites in Week 11. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. And in Week 15, all of his lineups cashed handily. Anybody who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Sunday Night Football NFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Seahawks

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Seahawks is San Francisco tight end George Kittle.

Kittle has been extremely consistent for the 49ers over the past few weeks. In fact, Kittle has recorded 75 or more receiving yards in five of his last seven games. Now, Kittle will look to take advantage of a Seattle defense that's giving up 380.5 yards per game, which ranks 26th in the NFL. Lock him in as a top NFL DFS pick for Sunday night and look for a big return against the Seahawks.

Part of his optimal NFL DFS strategy for Sunday Night Football also includes rostering Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson was held to under 200 yards passing last week against the Cardinals for just the third time this season. In a game in which Seattle's offense struggled, Wilson completed 16-of-31 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown in the loss against Arizona. Despite his subdued performance, Wilson will look to bounce-back at home against the 49ers. The 31-year-old has been sensational at home this season, throwing for 1,897 yards and 17 touchdowns while also rushing for two scores.

How to set your Sunday Night Football NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday night because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Sunday Night Football? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Seahawks vs. 49ers from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.