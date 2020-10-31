Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is coming off one of the biggest games by a wide receiver in recent memory. Lockett was targeted a staggering 20 times in a shootout on Sunday Night Football and caught 15 passes for 200 yards and three scores on his way to 53 points on DraftKings and 45.5 on FanDuel. Should he be part of your Week 8 NFL DFS picks given his lofty price tag and tough matchup against San Francisco's No. 3 pass defense?

Elsewhere in the NFL DFS player pool, Davante Adams is coming off a 13-196-2 line against the Texans. Now, the Packers will get a rematch against a Vikings squad that Adams torched for a 14-156-2 line in Week 1.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments.

In Week 7, McClure put Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in his quarterback player pool for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Murray threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns while adding 14 carries for 67 yards and another score, piling up nearly 40 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 8

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 8 is Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin at $5,200 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel. The second-year runner out of Washington has been consistently involved in Miami's plans offensively, playing in at least 63 percent of the team's snaps this season and collecting at least 13 touches in every game.

Gaskin has now touched the ball 109 times and produced 522 yards from scrimmage. Even though he only has one touchdown on the year, Gaskin's 27 red-zone touches rank fifth among all running backs. His 59.8 percent route participation and 27 receptions this season give him a strong floor in your NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers wide receiver Davante Adams at $9,100 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings. Adams put up a monster stat line in Green Bay's victory over the Texans last week, finishing with 13 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns. It was a dominant performance for Adams, who's now topped 150 receiving yards in two of his four games this season.

Adams draws another mouthwatering matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Vikings enter Sunday's NFC North battle giving up 413.7 yards per game on defense, the fifth-worst mark in the NFL.

Adams also torched Minnesota's secondary in Week 1, hauling in 14 receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Confidently lock him in as one of the top NFL DFS picks on Sunday and look for a big return against the Vikings.

