In 2023, Joe Burrow endured a unique wrist injury that prematurely ended his season. It's ironic that Burrow found an equally unique way to help him rehab the injury this offseason.

"I'm learning the piano right now," Burrow told Complex. "Hopefully I can get pretty good at that by next offseason. I guess it'll be pretty tough during the season, but it's helped my rehab too for my wrist, so that's something I want to get good at."

Burrow elaborated on how playing piano has aided his recovery.

"I've always wanted to learn how to play, but this was an opportune time to work on my hand and wrist dexterity while also learning that," Burrow said. "So it was kind of the perfect storm."

So far, the former Heisman Trophy winner has made sweet music on the field during his time with the Bengals. As a rookie, Burrow was leading the NFL in passing under a serious knee injury ended his season after 10 games. The following season, Burrow won Comeback Player of the Year while guiding Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

In 2022, Burrow led the Bengals back to the AFC Championship game, where they fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Burrow was playing at his usual high level last season before injuring his wrist during the Bengals' Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 66.8 YDs 2309 TD 15 INT 6 YD/Att 6.33 View Profile

Given how his career has played out so far, Burrow's first goal for the 2024 season shouldn't come as a surprise.

"Well, number one, I want to be on the field for all the games," he said. "I know I'm going to play well when I'm out there. I'm at that point in my career where I've seen enough ball and I know myself that I can go out there and play as well as anybody in the game. The biggest strides this year are going to be my body and learning how to get through the season, get through practices with my body, feeling tip, top shape. And so that's the main focus for the off-season. "