In a surprising move, the Carolina Panthers have parted ways with former vice president of player personnel Adrian Wilson after just one year.

The Panthers confirmed the move to Pro Football Talk after Carolina had removed Wilson from their team website. The move comes a month after the team promoted Cole Spencer (who has been with the team since 2021) from college scouting director to director of player personnel.

"Adrian Wilson will not continue in his position as Vice President of Player Personnel for the Carolina Panthers," a team spokesperson said on the matter. "Consistent with our organizational policy on employee matters, we will have no further comment."

Wilson had held the position since February of 2023. Prior to joining the Panthers, Wilson spent two years with Arizona as its director of pro scouting and two additional years as vice president of pro scouting. In 2022, Wilson stepped into serve as the Cardinals' interim co-general manager after Steve Keim was relieved of his duties.

The 44-year-old Wilson enjoyed a highly-productive NFL career as a safety from 2001-12. He spent each of his 12 NFL seasons with the Cardinals, where he was selected to five Pro Bowls and was tabbed as an All-Pro in 2009. In 2008, Wilson helped the Cardinals reach the franchise's first Super Bowl. He was inducted into the Cardinals Ring of Honor in 2015.

Wilson is just the latest former former employee to be dismissed during David Tepper's tumultuous run as the Panthers' owner, which began in 2018. Under Tepper's watch, the Panthers have fired three head coaches during the season, including last year when Frank Reich was relieved of his duties after a 1-10 start.

Under Tepper's ownership, the Panthers are 31-68 and have yet to quality for the playoffs. Tepper is surely hoping that the hirings of new president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales will usher in a new, winning era of Panthers football.