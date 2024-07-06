Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson has died in a car accident, according to The Oregonian. He was 24 years old. Jackson was selected by Minnesota out of Oregon in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 108 overall pick.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning confirmed the devastating news on social media, posting, "RIP Khyree… Love you @Real_Khyree at a loss for words. I will miss your smile. Great player better person."

The big-bodied cornerback, standing at 6-foot-4, 194 pounds, played his college football in Eugene after transferring from Alabama, where he played after attending Fort Scott Community College. In 2023, Jackson was named First Team All-Pac 12 after recording 34 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, seven passes defensed and three interceptions in his lone season for the Ducks.

Jackson was born in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and played his high school ball at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr.