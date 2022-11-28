The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to continue their domination over the Indianapolis Colts when the two teams clash on Monday Night Football. Pittsburgh has won seven straight games versus Indy, but this will be the first matchup with Matt Ryan and Kenny Pickett under center. While the rookie has struggled to produce for NFL DFS lineups, Ryan has had moments where he's flashed the form that won him an MVP award. Facing the league's last-ranked pass defense could also put Ryan into your NFL DFS lineups for Steelers vs. Colts. Ryan already has a proven receiver in Michael Pittman Jr., but Parris Campbell has also emerged in his fourth year. Campbell ranks 12th in positional Fantasy points since Week 6, so should you slot him into MNF NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Colts on Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Colts vs. Steelers and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Colts

Steelers running back Najee Harris is one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football. The sophomore back's best two games of the year have come over the last two weeks. After a season-high 99 rushing yards in Week 10, Harris had a season-high 116 scrimmage yards, along with two TDs, in Week 11 versus the Bengals.

Harris is a no-brainer for MNF DFS lineups since he combines a hot streak with one of the favorable NFL DFS matchups. Since Week 2, the Colts have allowed either a touchdown or 100 total yards to all but one starting running back. Harris is also someone who relishes a spotlight, as across seven primetime games in his NFL career, he's scored seven times and averaged 102.1 scrimmage yards.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Steelers receiver George Pickens. The rookie has received more playing time since Pittsburgh dealt Chase Claypool at the trade deadline. Over the last two weeks, Pickens has totaled 138 yards and scored twice.

That production is a continuation of what Steelers fans have come to expect from Pickens, who has formed a strong rapport with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Since Pickett made his debut in Week 4, Pickens has been a top-25 Fantasy receiver. Indy has given up an average of 70.5 yards to starting receivers over their last two games, along with allowing two wide receiver TDs over that stretch. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Steelers vs. Colts

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.