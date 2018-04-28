NFL Draft: Buccaneers parrot manages to disappoint everyone on Day 3

When the Buccaneers announced last week that they were going to have a parrot announce their fourth-round draft pick, most of America got irrationally excited, because, who doesn't want to see a parrot announce a draft a pick.

If you watched the draft last year, you may have noticed that the Colts broke new ground in the "animals announcing draft picks" department when they had an orangutan announce one of their picks. Although there was a lot of pressure on the orangutan, he managed to pull off his job flawlessly.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said for Tampa's parrot, Zsa Zsa. According to the NFL, the parrot was supposed to "deliver the team's selection to a pick announcer" at Raymond James Stadium. Based on that description, that could mean one of two things: The parrot announces the pick himself with his parrot voice or he grabs the draft card with his claws and flies it to the announcer.

However, we got neither of those things. Instead, we got 30 seconds of disappointment.

I mean everyone gets a lil' stage fright from time to time. Even parrots. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/bNsvsjYgBb — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 28, 2018

As you'll notice, the parrot did nothing, and everyone on Twitter found that to be highly disappointing.

Let's take a look at the reaction.

Uh, the parrot said nothing. Biggest bust of this draft. — Larry Holder (@LarryHolder) April 28, 2018

THE PARROT DID NOTHING WHAT IS THIS? — Kyle Crabbs (@NDTScouting) April 28, 2018

THE PARROT DIDN’T EVEN MAKE THE PICK IT JUST SAT THERE ON SOME LADY’S ARM I’M MORE OUTRAGED THAN MAYOCK RIGHT NOW. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 28, 2018

I’m still mad about the parrot. — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) April 28, 2018

Day 3 and we're all mad at a mute parrot



the draft is amazing — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) April 28, 2018

A bird choking in front of millions of viewers? Feel like we've seen that before.

I thought only falcons choked on the big stage https://t.co/p3htD4LRxl — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 28, 2018

Not everyone was mad about the parrot's choke job, though. As a matter of fact, this guy has a reasonable theory as to why the parrot didn't talk.

Looks like the parrot wanted to keep the pick a secret. — Jerry Fitzpatrick (@extra714) April 28, 2018

Very possible, birds aren't snitches.

Although it's easy to blame the parrot for its choke job, we should really be blaming the Buccaneers, because there's just no way a parrot can learn 400 names in three days.

A parrot needs to be trained a long time to speak. You'll never teach a parrot all the names of the players you might take on Day 3. What we need is for the team with the first overall pick to decide who it's taking long in advance and take the time to teach the parrot that name. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 28, 2018

Anyway, if you're wondering what the Buccaneers actually did with the pick that the parrot was supposed to announce, they selected former Pitt safety Jordan Whitehead.