The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released kicker Ryan Succop, the club announced on Thursday. Succop, 36, spent the last three seasons with the Buccaneers.

A 14-year veteran, Succop's time in Tampa included a Super Bowl win at the end of the 2020 season. He made over 90 percent of his field-goal attempts that season before making three of his four field-goal attempts during Tampa Bay's postseason run. Succop made over 83 percent of his field-goal attempts in 2021 while leading the NFL with 56 point-after conversions.

Succop's play wasn't as good last season, however. He made 81.6 percent of his field-goal attempts, his lowest percentage in a season (that saw him attempt more than four field goals) since 2011. Succop did make all but one of his 25 point-after attempts during his final season in Tampa. He also matched his career high by drilling a 54-yard field goal last season. Succop only made one of his other six field-goal attempts from over 50 yards last season.

A former seventh-round pick, Succop spent the first five years of his career with the Chiefs before spending five seasons with the Titans. For his career, Succop has made 82.9 percent of his field-goal attempts and 96.1 percent of his point-after attempts. While he's been almost automatic on field-goal attempts between 30-39 yards, Succop has made 77.3 percent of his career attempts from 40-49 yards and just 48.9 percent of his attempts from over 50 yards.

Jake Verity is in line to replace Succop in Tampa, although the Buccaneers will likely bring in at least one more kicker to compete with Verity during training camp. Signed to a reserve/future contract by the team back in January, Verity has previously spent time with the Ravens, Colts and Jaguars but has never attempted a kick in a regular-season game. He made 75.5 percent of his field-goal attempts in college while playing for East Carolina.